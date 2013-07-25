Nokia semi-solves the WP8 YouTube crisis with YouTube Upload app

Nokia introduced its own Nokia Lumia YouTube app, the aptly named YouTube Upload, to the Windows Phone Store this month.

There's been something of a YouTube crisis on Windows Phone 8 ever since Microsoft began pointing fingers at Google at the beginning of the year.

Since then, Microsoft and Google introducer a stock YouTube app for WP8, but with one fatal flaw: it lacked the ability to upload videos to YouTube.

Well, WP8 users won't have that problem anymore - as long as they've got a Nokia Lumia phone.

Selective problem solving

That's the luxury of a phone maker solving an app deficit by itself: It gets to decide what devices are home to the solution.

TechRadar asked Microsoft to clarify whether uploading functionality will ever come to its stock YouTube app on Windows Phone 8, but a company spokesperson said they have nothing to share at this time.

We also asked HTC, as a phone maker that's made a number of Windows Phone 8 handsets, whether it has anything similar in the works, but so far the company has been silent.

Right now Nokia's YouTube Upload app says it's available for any Lumia device with Windows Phone 8, like the Lumia 928, but The Verge claims that as of now it only works on the Lumia 1020. That will likely change, but we've asked Nokia to confirm just in case.