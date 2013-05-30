Google Play Music All Access hitting iOS in 'a couple of weeks'

Google Play Music All Access is taking on competitors like Spotify and Xbox Music

Google Play Music All Access will head to iOS in the next couple weeks, the company has revealed.

Google's Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome and Google Apps Sundar Pichai broke the news at the D11 conference this week.

"In Google's DNA, we wanted to be universally accessible," Pichai said, speaking with tech journalist Walt Mossberg. "The goal with search was to make it work for everyone in the world, and I think that philosophy extends today."

"We brought Google Now to iOS. A couple weeks from now we will launch Google Play Music All Access for iOS, the teams are working like crazy to do it."

All Access, for everyone

Google unveiled its Google Play Music All Access subscription streaming service during its Google IO keynote earlier in May.

All Access will compete with services like Spotify, Xbox Music, and Pandora.

During the event, Android Engineering Director Chris Yerga called it "radio without rules."

Google Play Music All Access is available now in some countries and will head to others soon.

The privacy question: Android guest accounts?

When asked how Google can innovate in privacy, Pichai responded that Android guest accounts could be in the cards for the future.

"When we did Chrome, we did a full incognito mode. That's one example [of Google's innovations in privacy]," he explained.

"But we do want more things like that. There's a lot of things from a security standpoint, from a perspective of children and parents. There's no reason we can't do something like guest accounts on Android."

Via All Things D