Sky Q TV bundles will soon include Netflix

It's a big week for Sky Q. Not long after unveiling thousands of hours of new UHD content and Spotify integration, Sky has now announced a new partnership with Netlifx.

This new partnership will see the Netlix app integrated into Sky Q, as well as the creation of a brand-new Sky TV package that will include the full Netflix service.

If you're an existing Sky and Netflix customer you'll be able to open the app on your Sky Q box and sign into your Netflix account as you would on any other device. This will, of course, mean your Netflix and Sky accounts remain separate, and you'll be paying the same separate monthly fees.

Partners in entertainment

If you want to bring your subscriptions into one package, you'll have to move onto the new Sky TV bundle that has Netflix included as part of the overall package, and then cancel your existing Netflix subscription.

The agreement also extends to Sky's no-contract Now TV streaming devices, which will soon have their own standalone Netflix app. However, the deal won't be available to Sky+ customers, and it won’t be possible to watch Netflix shows on the Sky Q app.

Although the agreement has been announced, the new Sky TV pack and Netflix app won't launch on Sky Q until later "in the coming year" in the UK and Ireland. No prices for the new bundle have been announced yet; they'll be confirmed closer to the launch.

The integration is a boon to users of both services, not only because it allows you to watch Netflix on your Sky Q box without having to switch to a different source, but because it also brings Sky’s built-in text and voice search into Netflix. Anyone who begrudges searching through Netflix to find something will no doubt find the integration of Sky Q’s search functionality helpful.