Serbia vs Brazil live stream: how to watch today's big World Cup football match online

You can almost feel the nerves from the Serbia and Brazil World Cup camps, can't you? Pretty much anything can still happen in the Russia 2018 Group E, and you can watch it all unfold with a free live stream.

Live stream Serbia vs Brazil - when and where Serbia vs Brazil takes place on Wednesday, June 27 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, which holds nearly 45,000 people. Kick-off is 9pm local time, which is 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, midnight AEST heading into Thursday morning. So you'll need to tune in at 8pm in Serbia and 3pm in Brazil.

Despite not meeting high expectations so far in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil only need a draw against Serbia to qualify for the last 16, while the Serbs require a victory to guarantee qualification. It's certainly tightly poised.

Injury time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar against Costa Rica took Brazil to the top of Group E, and you'd expect their embarrassment of riches up front to be too much for Serbia to handle. The Serbs will need to bounce back from the crushing late defeat to Switzerland in their last game and hope key forward Aleksandar Mitrovic can once again find the next having opened his World Cup account against the Swiss.

Don't miss our World Cup watching guide for all the info on live streaming the action from Russia for free, but for the lowdown on a free Serbia vs Brazil live stream, keep scrolling down.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Serbia vs Brazil live in the UK

Live coverage of Serbia vs Brazil in the UK will be broadcast by ITV, with kick-off at 7pm BST. Don't forget there's the ITV Hub app for tablet and mobile viewing, too. To catch the UK broadcast if you're abroad, you'll need to download and install a VPN for the occasion. That will let you virtually change your IP address to somewhere in the UK, where you can then pick up the UK live stream on TVPlayer.com .

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia: US live stream

The official US broadcaster for the World Cup is Fox Sport, so you'll be able to watch the Serbia vs Brazil match on the provider at either 2PM ET or 11AM PT. Not at home when the game is on? If you're a subscriber to Fox Sport, you'll be able to watch through the Fox Go app. You're also able to get access to the channel through streaming services like Sling and Fubo . Plus if none of those options suit you to watch this World Cup game, you can always use one of the other nation's broadcasts on this page through a VPN. We'd recommend following the instructions above on how to do that.

How to watch Serbia vs Brazil: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster, so you can spend this summer dividing your time between watching the football and praying that you'll qualify for the 2022 tournament for the first time since 1986. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Not got cable? Well don't get disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster will air the Serbia vs Brazil game at 4am AEST on Thursday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Serbia vs Brazil New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia. That means access via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

