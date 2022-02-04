Senior Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere, full rosters

The country's brightest football prospects are in action at Hancock Whitney Stadium this weekend for the 73rd Senior Bowl, a fixture that's been illuminated by the likes of Dan Marino, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, and produced more than 50 Pro Football Hall of Famers over the years. The draft starts in Mobile! Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream and watch the college football all-star game online no matter where you are in the world.
- Watch Senior Bowl: NFL Network with 3-day Sling FREE trial
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 7.30pm GMT / 6.30am AEDT
Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
US TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: Sling TV free trial / FuboTV trial (US)
Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free
Robert Saleh and the New York Jets coaching staff have been working with the National Team all week, while Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions top brass have been getting up close and personal with the American Team.
Former Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis (American Team) has been generating a lot of buzz, but it's Pittsburgh center and Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett (National Team) who's been spoken of as a potential first QB pick in the April draft.
Of course, it's not all about QBs, and one of the most entertaining subplots of the week has been the battle between edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. The full Senior Bowl rosters are listed below. Follow our guide on how to watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream wherever you are in the world.
- More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream
How to watch Senior Bowl 2022 from outside your country
If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.
A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.
Use a VPN to live stream Senior Bowl from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
2022 Senior Bowl live stream: how to watch college football in the US
The Senior Bowl is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Saturday.
If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Senior Bowl 2022 directly through the NFL Network website.
How to watch Senior Bowl FREE without cable
NFL Network is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV and its Sling Blue package. You can use the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial and watch the Senior Bowl for free.
Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and also includes NBC (which is showing the Super Bowl next weekend) in most markets, as well as 30+ other channels. There is no contract at all, though. You can cancel before you spend a penny.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NFL Network (and NBC) is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial.
It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.
2022 Senior Bowl rosters
National Team roster (New York Jets)
- DB - Jalen Pitre, Baylor
- DB - Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
- DB - Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
- DB - Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
- DB - Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
- DB - Jaylen Watson, Washington State
- DB - Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist
- DB - JT Woods, Baylor
- DB - Joseph Kerby, Illinois
- DL - Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
- DL - Travis Jones, UConn
- DL - Logan Hall, Houston
- DL - Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
- DL - Boye Mafe, Minnesota
- DL - Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
- DL - Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
- DL - Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- DL - Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
- DL - Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
- DL - Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
- DL - Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA
- FB - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
- LB - Terrel Bernard, Baylor
- LB - Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
- LB - Mike Rose, Iowa State
- LB - Jesse Luketa, Penn State
- LB - Devin Lloyd, Utah
- LB - Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
- LB - Chad Muma, Wyoming
- LB - Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma
- LB - Troy Andersen, Montana State
- LS - Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh
- OL - Zion Johnson, Boston College
- OL - Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
- OL - Nick Zakelj, Fordham
- OL - Andrew Stueber, Michigan
- OL - Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- OL - Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
- OL - Trevor Penning, UNI
- OL - Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
- OL - Abraham Lucas, Washington State
- OL - Cole Strange, Chattanooga
- OL - Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
- OL - Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern
- PK - Andrew Mevis, Iowa State
- P - Jordan Stout, Penn State
- QB - Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- QB - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- QB - Carson Strong, Nevada
- RB - Rachaad White, Arizona State
- RB - Hassan Haskins, Michigan
- RB - Tyler Badie, Missouri
- RB - Abram Smith, Baylor
- RB - Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
- TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State
- TE - Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
- TE - Cole Turner, Nevada
- TE - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
- TE - Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
- WR - Khalil Shakir, Boise State
- WR - Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
- WR - Romeo Doubs, Nevada
- WR - Christian Watson, North Dakota State
- WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State
- WR - Bo Melton, Rutgers
American Team Roster (Detroit Lions)
- DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
- DB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson
- DB - Derion Kendrick, Georgia
- DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
- DB - Akayleb Evans, Missouri
- DB - Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
- DB - Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
- DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
- DB - Josh Thompson, Texas
- DB - Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M
- DB - Tycen Anderson, Toledo
- DB - Tariq Woolen, UTSA
- DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
- DL - John Ridgeway III, Arkansas
- DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
- DL - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
- DL - Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
- DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- DL - Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
- DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
- DL - Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
- DL - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
- DL - DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
- DL - Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
- FB - Connor Heyward, Michigan State
- LB - D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
- LB - Jeremiah Moon, Florida
- LB - Quay Walker, Georgia
- LB - Channing Tindall, Georgia
- LB - Damone Clark, LSU
- LB - JoJo Domann, Nebraska
- LB - Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
- LS - Jordan Silver, Arkansas
- OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- OL - Justin Shaffer, Georgia
- OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana
- OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
- OL - Dylan Parham, Memphis
- OL - Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
- OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
- OL - Chris Paul, Tulsa
- OL - Spencer Burford, UTSA
- OL - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
- OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
- PK - Cameron Dicker, Texas
- P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
- QB - Malik Willis, Liberty
- QB - Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
- QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina
- RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
- RB - D'Vonte Price, Florida International
- RB - Dameon Pierce, Florida
- RB - James Cook, Georgia
- TE - Isaiah Likely, South Carolina
- TE - Grant Calcaterra, SMU
- TE - Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
- TE - Greg Dulcich, UCLA
- WR - Calvin Austin III, Memphis
- WR - Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
- WR - Danny Gray, SMU
- WR - Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
- WR - Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
- WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
- WR - Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss