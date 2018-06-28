Senegal vs Colombia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Senegal vs Colombia - when and where Senegal and Colombia will go up against each other on Thursday, June 28 at Samara Arena. The new stadium is also known as Cosmos Arena due to its metal dome inspired by space exploration. The game is set to kick-off at 5pm in Russia (3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, midnight AEST) on Thursday. Fans in Senegal can watch the match at 2pm and fans in Colombia can tune in at 9am.

Senegal and Colombia will go head to head in their last match of the World Cup 2018 group stage to see which team will head into the round of 16.

Senegal currently have the edge, on four points over Colombia's three. But a Colombia win will send them through over Senegal - the latter will then have a nervous wait to see whether the result of the Japan vs Poland game means that they will squeeze into the Russia 2018 knockout rounds.

All eyes will be on Colombia’s James Rodriguez who has been involved in 10 goals (6 goals, 4 assists) with only seven World Cup appearances. If he can get a few in the net on Thursday’s game, Colombia stands a chance of defeating Senegal.

Whether you’re a football fan in Senegal, Colombia or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free so that you don’t miss a single game at this year’s tournament.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Senegal vs Colombia live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC One is your best bet for watching Senegal on Thursday, June 28 at 3pm BST . If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range coulour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Fear not if you're out of the country and still want your World Cup fix however, as you can use a VPN to virtually (and legally) log your laptop or mobile into a UK live stream at TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Colombia vs Senegal: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Senegal vs Colombia match will begin at 10am ET or at 7am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Senegal vs Colombia: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Senegal vs Colombia match on Thursday, June 28 and its coverage will begin at 10am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Senegal vs Colombia: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast every single World Cup match. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. SBS will show the Senegal vs Colombia game at midnight AEST tonight.

How to watch Colombia vs Senegal: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Senegal vs Colombia game at 1:30am NZST in the early hours of Friday, June 29. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

