Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream because the Redbirds aren't done yet. A huge victory over the Cowboys last weekend keeps them just about in the hunt for the NFC West title and home-field advantage in the wild-card round, but for that to materialize they also need the 49ers to get the better of the Rams. Read on as we explain how to get a Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

The Cards are currently the NFC's No. 5 seed, which could see them face off against AFC East champs Dallas next weekend, but if other results go their way today they could make a last-ditch swoop for the No. 3 seed or even the No. 2 seed, and earn themselves a much more favorable draw.

Kyler Murray looked like he was getting back into his groove as they snapped a deeply concerning three-game skid last weekend, extending plays to maximise his unit's time on the field, and this Seattle D won't exactly be giving him any nightmares.

However, Russell Wilson marked his will-it-be-won't-it-be Lumen Field farewell with a blistering performance last weekend, belatedly forging a connection with DK Metcalf, and will be desperate to sign off in style.

Hurting their divisional rivals at the last would certainly add a sweet footnote to a dreadful campaign. Follow our guide on how to watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Seahawks vs Cardinals from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Fox website Today's Seahawks vs Cardinals game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and is being televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Seahawks vs Cardinals directly through the Fox website. How to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier (but even more thorough) alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals: live stream NFL in Canada

DAZN Today's Seahawks vs Cardinals game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

NFL Game Pass The Seahawks vs Cardinals game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Seahawks vs Cardinals isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals FREE: live stream NFL in Australia