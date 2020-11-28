Save on gaming TVs in these Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals

Looking for a great gaming TV deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Then look no further. All the power of the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles may not be that apparent on a clunky old HD TV – making a great argument for upgrading your home television over the sales period. Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best gaming TV deals in your region.

We're well into the sales weekend, with a host of big discounts already on offer, so there should at least one gaming TV deal that meets your desires. For something cheap and ready to offer 4K gaming in a basic fashion, the Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV may offer what you're looking for - with both Best Buy and John Lewis offering a discount.

If you already have a 4K TV, there's no real rush here – though there are newer sets able to really squeeze the best performance out of your Xbox Series X or PS5. The consoles can output in 4K resolution to a max 120fps, making a 120Hz display worth investing in. You will need a TV with an HDMI 2.1 to do so, though, given HDMI 2.0 ports only support 4K/60fps. If this is what you're after, then it's worth checking out the Sony XH95 4K 55-inch TV which is on offer at both Best Buy and John Lewis.

Then again, few Xbox Series X games and PS5 games support this functionality from launch. But, if you're buying a new TV in 2020 anyway – and want to make the most of the massive Black Friday TV deals out there – it might be smart to get a model that can futureproof for 4K/120fps or even 8K games, though most 8K TVs out there will probably be too pricey to consider alongside a next-gen console purchase.

Here are some top pick gaming TVs to make the most of your Xbox Series X or PS5.

Best gaming TV deals (US)

Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV: $349 $327 at Best Buy

This budget TV boasts an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking smooth. You're not getting gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.

Sony XH95 4K TV 55-inch: $1,199 at Best Buy

Sony recently brought support for 4K/120Hz and VRR to this mid-range 4K TV, making it a great choice to pair with your Xbox Series X.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to $1,399. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.



LG CX OLED 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $600 – Go up a screen size with this 65-inch OLED TV deal, now discounted for an amazing $600 discount. It's basically down to the original RRP of the 55-inch size, so it's a very worthwhile saving.



Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV 75-inch: $2,699 $2,199 at Best Buy

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed this year, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the Xbox Series X.View Deal

Best gaming TV deals (UK)

Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £349 at John Lewis

This budget TV boasts an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking smooth. You're not getting gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.

Sony XH95 4K TV 55-inch: £1,199 £999 at John Lewis

Sony recently brought support for 4K/120Hz and VRR to this mid-range 4K TV, making it a great choice to pair with your Xbox Series X.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,399 £1,299 at John Lewis

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.



Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV 75-inch: £2,499 £1,999 at John Lewis

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed this year, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the Xbox Series X.View Deal

Sony Bravia 75-inch XH95 4K TV: £2,499 £1,999 at John Lewis

Save £500 – Huge savings on this equally huge 75-inch screen drom Sony. Featuring Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, the X1 Ultimate processor, and Dolby Vision HDR.View Deal

LG CX 77-inch OLED TV: £2,799 £1,799 at John Lewis

Want something bigger? This 77-inch OLED TV from LG can be had at John Lewis for £3,499, which is a whopping £1,000 discount less than its the original RRP. The CX was our favorite 2020 OLED, so we wouldn't miss out.View Deal

More gaming TV deals

Looking for more gaming TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

