Save on fantastic displays with this weekend's Samsung QLED TV deals

Samsung QLED TVs are among some of the most sought after displays in the US and UK right now, and we're seeing retailers on both side of the pond make getting your hands on one a little easier this weekend. Samsung QLED TV deals are hitting Best Buy, John Lewis and Currys right now, with savings reaching $100 in the US and a fantastic £200 - £300 in the UK.

Those savings make these premium TVs a whole lot more affordable, so you can make the most of their incredible color clarity and 4K upscaling power. If you're shopping in the US you'll want to head to Best Buy to pick up your saving, with $100 off larger models from 58-inches upwards, with prices starting at $799.99.

However, if you're in the UK you'll want to get yourself to John Lewis to make the most of these Samsung QLED TV deals. Sure, Currys is offering the same discounts, but you'll pick up a stunning five year guarantee when you shop at John Lewis. That's valuable peace of mind that you won't get with other retailers. The cheapest 43-inch model comes in at £599 right now, but if you've got the space you might want to spring the extra £100 for a 50-inch display - now down to £699.

We're rounding up all of these Samsung QLED TV deals just below, but you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web further down the page as well. Or, you can browse all the best cheap TV deals and sales.

This weekend's best Samsung QLED TV deals

Samsung QLED Q60T 58-inch 4K TV: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

This weekend's Samsung QLED TV deals start in the higher display sizes, with a $100 discount on the 58-inch display. Considering the quality and color clarity you're getting in a TV of this size, that $799 final price tag is an excellent opportunity to save on a premium set. 65-inch: $999 $949.99 | 75-inch $1,599 $1,499.99

We're also rounding up the best OLED TV deals and sales of the week if you're looking for something a little more premium, or you can check out the latest Roku deals and Amazon Fire TV stick sales for something to watch.