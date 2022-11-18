Save 83% with Private Internet Access's mega Black Friday VPN deal

Whether you want to boost your online privacy or bypass geo-restrictions on websites and streaming platforms in a couple of clicks, the best VPN is the tool you need.

Luckily, there are plenty of Black Friday VPN deals live right now. This means you can get the best value for money on your next security software.

Already one of the best cheap VPN providers, Private Internet Access is now ridiculously affordable as users can save a staggering 83% on its original pricing.

To grab this tasty offer, sign-up for its two-year plan at what works at a minuscule monthly rate of $2.03 (opens in new tab).

It's not just a mere discount, though. PIA's VPN deal also includes 4 months of free protection. You'll then get 28 months for the price of 24 (opens in new tab). Keep reading as we explain everything you need to know about the Black Friday deal below.

Private Internet Access' VPN deal in full:

(opens in new tab) PIA | 2-year plan + 4 months FREE | $2.03/mo | Save 83%: (opens in new tab)

A service that just keeps improving, Private Internet Access is packed with high-quality apps, lots of features, a super reliable kill switch and excellent support. A very affordable provider all year around, it went on the extra mile for this Black Friday. Users ready to commit for its 2-year subscription will pay just $2.03 a month, while enjoying 4 months of FREE protection. Just follow the link on this page to grab this bargain.

What makes this PIA deal so good?

Well, what we love most about this deal is undoubtedly its price. But, PIA delivers some seriously powerful software that lends itself to many different uses.

For starters, its apps are really high quality, all open-source and very easy-to-use to suit even beginners. At the same time, they offer some extra customization options so that experts users won't be disappointed.

You won't lack network coverage, either. PIA boasts a huge array of over 10,000 servers across 84 countries – including at least one server in every US state. And, even though it isn't quite the fastest VPN around, its peaks rose from 450 to 510Mbps with WireGuard last time we checked. These results should be more than enough for most users.

If reliable security is what you're after, you're in good hands with PIA as it offers a good choice of security protocols, a strong kill switch, obfuscation technology and browser extensions with extra privacy perks.

Its recently added SmartDNS feature also boosts its unlocking abilities even further making it perfect to bypass online censorship and as a reliable streaming VPN.

Plus, you can always ask for a refund with its 30-day money-back guarantee if you realize that's not the right service for you.