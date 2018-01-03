Samsung’s 34-inch monitor is the first curved panel with Thunderbolt 3

Samsung has revealed a new monitor it will be showing off at CES 2018, and the 34-inch panel will be the first curved model to boast Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The Samsung CJ791 is an ultra-wide (21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and a 1,500R (relatively sharp) curvature. It’s a QLED panel which offers deeper blacks and brighter whites, and the company boasts that it ‘precisely reflects colors across a 125% sRGB spectrum’.

You’ll get plenty of contrast and vibrant pop with the image, in other words, and viewers will also benefit from a 178-degree viewing angle.

As mentioned, the CJ791 sports a Thunderbolt 3 port and has a height-adjustable stand, as well as tilt adjustment, and a nicely slim bezel.

Business and pleasure

Samsung is aiming this at both business users – touting the large display’s suitability for multitasking with all that screen real-estate – and gamers, with the monitor having a 4ms response time. There’s also a ‘game mode’ which uses dynamic gamma settings to intelligently adjust color and contrast on-the-fly for the best results.

Seog-gi Kim, Executive VP of Visual Display Business at Samsung, commented: “The CJ791 aligns Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with our best-in-class curvature and QLED picture quality to captivate and engage users, while also promoting improved organization and productivity.”

Pricing and availability of the monitor is still to be confirmed, but we shouldn’t have to wait long for those details – indeed we may hear more at CES very shortly. Of course, we’ll update this story if that’s the case.