Samsung to finally reveal cause of Galaxy Note 7 explosions in the next few days

The Galaxy Note 7 was prematurely killed off last year after a series of unfortunate incidents which saw numerous handsets around the world spontaneously go up in flames, followed by two global recalls that cost Samsung billions .

In an effort to provide absolute transparency regarding the Galaxy Note 7 debacle , Samsung has announced that it will be holding a press conference to explain exactly what happened with its fiery flagship phablet, and what it will be doing to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“Following several months of comprehensive investigations, Samsung executives will announce the cause of the Galaxy Note 7 incidents and quality enhancement plan during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on January 23, 2017 at 10am (KST)” said Samsung’s announcement of the conference.

All will be revealed

The South Korean electronics giant will use the conference to reveal its own findings, along with those provided by “independent expert organisations who conducted their own investigation into various aspects of the Galaxy Note 7 incidents.”

It will also use the platform to “unveil new measures Samsung has implemented in response to the incidents”.