Samsung teases Galaxy Note 8 features in two new videos

We're only days away from Samsung's official Galaxy Note 8 unveiling, and the South Korean giant has released two new videos in its homeland showing off some of the upcoming handset's standout features.

The first video is focused on the Note 8's photographic prowess, showing what appears to be a new ability to take photos using depth-of-field bokeh effects made possible by a dual-camera setup, similar to what we've seen with the Huawei Mate 9 and P10.

Later, the video gives us a peek at the device's apparent optical zoom functionality. Both 3D depth sensing and 3x optical zoom have been rumored since last month, and this video goes a long way to confirming the features.

The next video is slightly more vague, showing a man using a number of different pens, pencils and brushes to create a bunch of cartoonish images on a wall.

As the device is part of the Note line, with a stylus featured in all of the teaser imagery released so far, we can't say that we're particularly surprised about the inclusion of an S-Pen that will allow users to draw using a number of different brush types.

That said, a commercial focusing on the Samsung's S-Pen is a good way for the company to announce the return of its Note line, given the misfortune that befell last year's Note 7.

We'll know more when the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is officially announced on August 23, 2017.