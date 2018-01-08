Samsung Gear S3 and Sport get SmartThings wrist-mounted smart home control

Got one of the latest Samsung smartwatches? If so then smart home control is headed to your wrist, as the company has just announced, at CES 2018, that it's squeezing its SmartThings smart home management app onto its wearable devices.

If you've got a Samsung Gear S3 or Gear Sport, you'll be able to use the app to control all of Samsung's connected devices around your home, getting at-a-glance views of your thermostat, controlling music, tweaking ambient lighting and more.

"We've been leading the wearables journey for four years," said Samsung's Alanna Cotton, Vice President and General Manager Mobile Computing and Wearables, during Samsung's CES 2018 press conference.

"In 2018 we're taking it to the next level, bringing the SmartThings app to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport. Whether it's dimming the lights to set the perfect mood for dinner, or setting the house to the ideal 71 degrees before I get home, I'll be able to control my environment in new ways, right from my wrist."

Wrist action

Internet of Things connectivity and smart home proliferation is a key trend at CES 2018, and Samsung is very much part of the crowd pushing connected devices to the fore in our homes.

But while other manufacturers are focusing on virtual assistants and voice control (note that Samsung's Bixby has also made an appearance, to be fair), it's interesting to see Samsung give wrist-based functions center stage at its press conference.

It looks like a response to Apple's HomeKit and Apple Watch devices, which both already integrate in what appears to be a similar fashion to what Samsung is set to offer with its wearables.

If Bixby doesn't land in quite the same way as Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant have, at least those living in Samsung's ecosystem will be able to turn to their wrists for fine control over their future homes.