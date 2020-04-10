Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite listed on official Samsung site

The low-cost Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet has been leaking a lot lately, with the most recent leak coming from Samsung itself.

The slate has been listed on a number of Samsung support pages, as spotted by Twitter leaker @MaxJmb. The listings are on Samsung’s official UK and Irish sites among others.

The presence of these pages confirms that the slate exists and is indeed called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. They also confirm that it will have 128GB of storage and come in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

Let me help you Samsung. Delete those if you don't want people to know about your products ahead of the launch:https://t.co/IrIlsMTtNWhttps://t.co/aAtSx0XWDYhttps://t.co/68WOBmxHe2https://t.co/3YOpVcfxCUhttps://t.co/HrhCx8mfiEhttps://t.co/RfZ4XIavEiYou're welcome :)April 9, 2020

The listings don’t really reveal anything else, but these aren’t the only sites we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on: it's also started appearing on South Korean retailers such as Naver.com.

There it’s listed as having a 10.5-inch screen, an Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, an S Pen stylus, a 7,040mAh battery, and quad speakers.

The listing also notes that the device is 7mm thick, is 5G-ready, and supports a keyboard (which is sold separately). We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt, but we’ve seen most of these specs before on previous store listings – though most sites suggest a 10.4-inch screen rather than a 10.5-inch one.

What’s still unknown is exactly when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch. April 2 had been put forward, but that date has been and gone. Still, with all these listings we’d expect it will be announced very soon.

Via PocketNow and SamMobile