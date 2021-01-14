Samsung Galaxy SmartTag release date, price, design and features

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags product tracker was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21 phones at Samsung's January 2021 Unpacked event. They're Tile-like location trackers that can help you find lost possessions and devices.

You can attach one of these to a phone or pair of keys, slip them in your purse or wallet, or even attach one to a coat, or a teddy that your child is prone to dropping or leaving, and use the Samsung SmartThings Find app to locate them using your phone.

There are also SmartTags Plus, with extra features – you can find out what differentiates the models below.

Samsung Unpacked 2021 is currently underway, and we're still hearing about the Galaxy SmartTags. We're constantly updating this article with new information as Samsung shares it, but if you're reading this it means the brand is still showing off the SmartTags, so not everything is out there just yet.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A Tile-like tracker from Samsung

A Tile-like tracker from Samsung When is it out? January 29, but later in the year for the Plus models.

January 29, but later in the year for the Plus models. How much will it cost? Each tag costs $29 / £29

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags go on sale on January 29, alongside the Galaxy S21. The SmartTags Plus will follow at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed by Samsung.

If you pre-order one of the new Galaxy S21 phones in many regions you'll get at least one SmartTag thrown in, and maybe more – Samsung hasn't been clear on that so far.

The Samsung SmartTag price is $29 / £29 per tag – pricing for other regions is tbc. That's pretty steep – it's more than Tile's trackers, and a lot more than some generic trackers you can find online – although we'd expect that bundles will be introduced later which will bring the cost per tag down. At time of writing you can pre-order black or gray Tags, but it sounds like more color options are coming.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Design

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a small rectangle, made of plastic, with a hole that you can use to slot it onto keys, your pet's collar, or other suitable attachments.

The tags come in a range of colors and patterns, so you can pick one that matches the device you're strapping it to. Samsung also showed off some branded versions, including one with Bart Simpson's face on it.

Features

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTags work in conjunction with the brand's SmartThings Find app, which currently lets you track the location of your Samsung smartphone and other devices. You'll now be able to use the app to track your SmartTags as well.

The Tags send Bluetooth signals to nearby Samsung devices, whether they're yours or other people's, which then gives you a location depending on your proximity to the device. The SmartTags have a replaceable coin battery that Samsung says will last 'months'.

What do the SmartTags Plus do that the standard ones don't? Well, the SmartTags Plus use UWB (ultra wide-band) tech for spatial and directional tracking, so you can use get more accurate locational data, and also use the AR Finder on your phone to hunt down the tags.

That makes it sound like you should skip out on the standard tags for the Plus ones, but it probably depends on what you're attaching the tags too, and how specific you need the location reading to be.