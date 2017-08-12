Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus price is $150 off ahead of Note 8 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 price drops continue into the summer, which each Android phone deal beating the last, much to consumers' benefit.

The total cost is $574 for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 from Amazon, and the bigger S8 Plus is just $100 more. At $150 off, that's approaching OnePlus 5 territory at this point.

Why? Well, the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Note 8 may be playing a part in the ever-declining price of the two Galaxy S8 handsets.

The new Note 8 is expected to debut on August 23, with a release date expected to be in mid-September, right before the iPhone 8 launch. Samsung is moving as much in stock inventory as possible.

This is to be expected. After the Galaxy Note 7 recall and the shift to exciting new Galaxy Note 8 features like a dual-lens camera, retailers are making room for the bigger and seemingly better Samsung phone.

Want the Galaxy S8 in midnight blue?

Amazon’s offer only includes the Midnight Black model of each phone. Samsung also has the same deal on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus , but includes the Coral Blue model in addition to Midnight Black. The problem is many versions are on backorder.

Finally, if you prefer Groupon, the site has Midnight Black models on sale for the same prices .

For shoppers hoping to score Samsung’s best phone yet at probably it’s lowest price yet, this is a great opportunity to do so. And for students looking to snag a new phone on their way back to school, this is a hard deal to beat.