Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price cut at Best Buy: save $200 & get a free charging pad

If you're looking to snag a discount on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering $200 in savings on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with a qualifying activation. Plus, Best Buy is including a free wireless charging pad that will be automatically added to your cart with your purchase of the Galaxy smartphone.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch display and is available in Aura Black, Glow and White and a Blue color that's exclusive to Best Buy. The new Galaxy Note phones feature a 10MP front-facing camera that sits discreetly in the center of the phone and receives an upgraded video recording experience thanks to the Live Focus Video feature. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus features a larger 6.8-inch display and offers a DepthVision camera that the Note 10 lacks and provides a slighter longer battery life. The Galaxy Note 10 packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the Note 10 Plus offers a 512GB storage option and includes 12GB of RAM.



This limited-time offer is exclusive to Best Buy, and the savings will be deducted off the total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or monthly bill credits. This deal also includes a free wireless charging pad which currently retails for $49.99 and allows you to charge your Galaxy phone completely cord-free.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $949.99 at Best Buy | Save $200 with qualified activation

You can save $200 and receive a free wireless charging pad on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone with qualified activation. The savings will be deducted off the total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or bill credits which will be applied within two billing cycles.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus for $1,099.99 at Best Buy | Save $200 with a qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Galaxy Note Plus and receive a free wireless charging pad with qualified activation. The discount will be deducted off the total price and is reflected in either instant savings or bill credits while will be applied within two billing cycles.

