Samsung Galaxy Buds Live return to lowest prices yet with a free Pandora subscription

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals have been fruitful over the last few months. The true wireless earbuds launched during the summer, putting them in a prime position for some hefty discounts over the November and Christmas sales period. That trend is continuing today, and while you may recognize that $139.99 sales price, Best Buy has just added an extra incentive into the mix.

A free month of the Pandora music service brings your total saving to $40 here, and if you remove the $9.99 you'd usually be spending on the premium subscription you're actually picking up the buds themselves for a record low $129.99.

We've only seen that price once before – over Black Friday, and it lasted a week – so you're getting another shot at an incredibly popular discount here.

Not only that, but if you're in the UK, you can also grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for their lowest price yet, as ChitterChatter has just dropped the true wireless earbuds back down to £109.99 (was £179.99).

You'll find all of today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals just below, but you'll find more Samsung Galaxy Buds sales available across the web as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Buds deals where you are.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + 1 month free Pandora subscription: $179.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Grabbing the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and a month of the Pandora music streaming service would usually set you back $179.99. However, you can pick up both for just $139.99 today - which technically cuts the cost of the true wireless earbuds back down to their lowest price yet. Simply add the Pandora trial to your cart as well as the headphones and your discount will be applied at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $179.99 $136.79 at Amazon

You can also grab the headphones by themselves for a little less at Amazon right now. However, for the sake of the $3 you're saving here we'd recommend grabbing that Pandora trial instead.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £179.99 £109.99 at ChitterChatter

UK phone retailer ChitterChatter has held the record for the lowest Samsung Galaxy Buds Live price for a while now, and has just reduced these buds once again to meet that incredible discount.

What is Pandora?

Pandora offers a similar music streaming service to Spotify, except it's built its foundations on discovery through perfecting the radio playlist format. That means it's perfect if you're looking to delve a little deeper into your favorite genres, and once the free month ends you can grab ad-free music with unlimited skips for just $5 a month - much cheaper than Spotify's offering.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

