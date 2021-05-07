Samsung Galaxy Book Pro available for preorder with huge discount plus free Galaxy Buds Pro

Two stunning new ultrabooks - the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 - have just dropped for pre-order over at the official Samsung Store this week and there are already some great savings (and freebies) up for grabs.

Normally retailing for $1,099 and $1,299 respectively, both laptops are available with a huge potential saving of up to $549 off with a trade-in plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro - premium wireless earbuds that are worth $179 by themselves. You can, if earbuds aren't your thing, also get a $150 Samsung Store voucher instead. Note, we've listed USD prices here, but these same deals are available on the UK store page.

Specs on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro range include an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM on the baseline Pro model and an 11th gen Core i7 on the Pro 360 model. Both models are available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch form factors with options for 16GB of RAM and feature what Samsung is touting as 'Super' AMOLED displays. As you'd expect, the 360 model has a touchscreen and is able to be converted into either a premium tablet or ultrabook.

While we haven't got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro range just yet, they do look absolutely stunning and potentially serious challengers to the current ultrabook kings - the Dell XPS 13 and the HP Spectre x360. As we all know, Samsung is a real leader when it comes to displays, but at just 0.47-inches thick and just 3.1 pounds in weight, the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro are also looking like very slick machines indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro deals

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $1099.99 $549.99 w/ trade plus free Galaxy Buds Pro

Save $549 when you trade in an old device and pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro this week at Samsung - the all-new ultrabook from the tech giant. If that wasn't all, Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds or $150 of Samsung store credit if you'd prefer. With 11th gen Intel Core processors, 512GB SSDs, and stunning Super AMOLED displays, these new ultrabooks look to challenge the very best from Dell and HP.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $1299.99 $749.99 w/ trade plus free Galaxy Buds Pro

Save $549 - Alternatively, go all out and pre-order the upgraded Galaxy Book Pro 360 model - a stunning 2-in-1 ultrabook that's perfect as either a powerful laptop or premium tablet. With a touchscreen display, 11th gen Core i7 processor, and the option for 16GB of RAM, this one's an incredibly powerful machine all around and a direct challenger to the HP Spectre x360 - one of the best ultrabooks money can buy right now.

In the UK? See the same deals at the Samsung Store UK

