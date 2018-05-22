Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus (2018) launch in the UAE

Samsung has finally announced the launch of new 2018 editions of the mid-range phones Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus in the UAE. The Galaxy A6 is powered by the Exynos 7870 processor and priced at AED 1,249 while the A6 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor priced at AED 1,449.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and is powered by the octa core Exynos 7870 processor It comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the optics, the Galaxy A6 features a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

The Galaxy A6 has a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (2018) runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internals storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A6 Plus features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the device sports a 24MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) has been priced at AED 1,249 while the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (2018) has been priced at AED 1,449. Both the phones are now available in Black, Blue and Gold colors across the UAE as well as Samsung's online store.