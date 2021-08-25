Saints Row reboot is out next year, and it looks just as bonkers as you'd hope

A Saints Row reboot is coming out next year, February 25, 2022 to be exact, and it's a complete reimaging of the first game that came out on the Xbox 360 in 2006.

The game was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and received a fancy CGI trailer showing as well as sneak peak of the game in action.

In typical Saints Row fashion, it looks it will keep the game's brand of off-the-wall mayhem that we've come to expect, but isn't quite as wacky as Saints Row: The Third.

Interestingly, even though developer Volition confirmed the next entry in the Saints Row franchise is a reboot and go back to the series' roots, it seems to use the original game as a very loose blueprint.

The game won't be set in Stilwater, like the original, but instead takes place in an entirely new city: Santo Ileso. You'll also play as the future Boss of the Saints, and take on Los Panteros, The Idols and Marshall, three other gangs vying for dominance.

Developer Volition promises that the Saints Row reboot will be the "biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created" and that the world of Santo Ileso is the perfect place for "criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."

Saints Row will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 25, 2022.