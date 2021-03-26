RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 XT available on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg's Shuffle event for March 26 (running from 1pm to 3pm EDT), is all about Asus graphics cards, including versions of the RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 XT.

For the RTX 3070 cards, Asus has two available, the Asus RTX 3070 with two options, the card itself for $744 and bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wifi ATX AMD motherboard for $934.

There's also the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, also with two options: the card itself for $769, and bundled with the Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $929.

For fans of AMD, there's the Asus Dual RX 6700 XT card for $729 and the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6800 XT for $1,069. Neither Radeon RX cards come with a bundle, so it's just the cards themselves, so if you're doing a new build, you'll need to outfit it separately.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.