Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: find stock here

With the release date finally upon us, finding out where to buy the AMD RX 6700 XT, the latest Radeon graphics card based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, is as much of a struggle as it is with every other graphics card - especially now that AMD is bringing Big Navi down to the midrange.

The AMD RX 6700 XT goes on sale on March 18 at 9AM EDT / 1PM GMT, so check back here to get all the links to the GPUs as soon as they go live.

With the exceptionally high demand for these cards and the ongoing production issues both AMD and Nvidia face - like the shortage of GDDR6 VRAM - it is definitely a challenge to find out where you can buy the RX 6700 XT, but it's not impossible.

We pulled together all the major retailers in both the US and the UK to see who has RX 6700 XT stock and who is currently sold out to help point you to where to buy an RX 6700 XT as best we can. We'll be updating this page regularly, so make sure to check back if you still haven't gotten a card yet.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock: try these retailers

The latest AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals available now

We'll list all the latest AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy AMD RX 6700 XT in the US

Orders for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT go live in the US on March 18 at 9AM EDT. Demand is going to be high, so you're likely going to be faced with long load times for ordering and even if it looks like it's in stock when you start the process, there's no guarantee that it will still be available when you try to complete the checkout.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at AMD

AMD is selling the RX 6700XT on its own site for $479, but doesn't have any of the various third-party cards available for purchase.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, but stock is expected to sell out very fast. Fortunately, there should be several options available from various manufacturers, but given that it's likely one of the first places US consumers are going to go, it's also likely to be among the first to sell out.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at Amazon

From past experience, Amazon is pretty much the first place anyone in the US is going to go to try and buy an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. It will likely have the largest stock available of any retailer, but we also expect it to completely sell out almost immediately after going on sale. Still, it's worth checking since their restocks are expected to be much larger volume-wise than any of the others.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at Newegg

Newegg is one of the biggest PC component retailers out there, so they should have a large supply of AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT cards available. For how long is an open question, but Newegg also offers a regular Shuffle raffle event where winners have the chance to purchase a card being offered within a certain window.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at B&H

B&H Photo is getting in on the PC component game as well, and should have stock of AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTs. Since they are a bit of a lesser known PC component's retailer, you might not face as much competition, but there also won't be as much stock available either.

Where to buy AMD RX 6700 XT in the UK

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT goes on sale in the UK at 1PM on March 18. Here's the best places to check for stock:

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at AMD

In the UK, buying directly from AMD may be your best bet for getting an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT when they go on sale, so make this one of the first places you check.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is one of the top retailers for PC components, so we expect it to have stock of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT when it goes live. However, due to the popularity of the retailer, it may sell out super-fast.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is another good call for buying an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. Hopefully when the products go live, stock holds up long enough for you to buy one.

View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT stock at Scan

Scan often has a good selection of graphics cards on sale, and in normal times, you would have been able to get hold of a new GPU easily. However, times are not normal, so RX 6700 XT stock may be limited.

