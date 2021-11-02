Redmi Note 11 series tipped to launch in India with new names

The Redmi Note 11 series, which went official in China last week, is reportedly set to arrive on Indian shores soon, albeit under a different branding. The series, which has two other devices, viz., the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ could be sold in the country with the Xiaomi branding.

Reports suggest that all the three variants would be branded under the Xiaomi flag, though one must say that an earlier report indicated that they could be launched as part of the Poco family.

A report published by XDA Developers said the Redmi Note 11 Pro, codenamed as "pissaro" could become the Xiaomi 11i while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus could become the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharger.

Hmm... #Xiaomi11iHyperCharge is coming, or just a typo? Who knows... Surprisingly, couldn't notice Redmi Note 11, only Pro and +. We will see tomorrow at the launch... pic.twitter.com/QIEls98L32October 27, 2021 See more

Well, going by the naming convention that the company has chosen, the phones appear to be the successors to the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which was launched early in January this year. Given that Xiaomi had decided to drop the “Mi” branding from its future phones, so, the Xiaomi 11i makes sense.

And, if the whole rebranding stuff hasn’t yet befuddled you completely, here’s more. The Mi 10i is itself a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China.

The report concludes that the Xiaomi branding is not intended for the global market, which means the phones are likely to retain their Redmi Note branding intact for markets other than India.

Later on, the same tipster also discovered a string with “Redmi Note 11T 5G,” which indicates that the phone that got launched as Redmi Note 11 in China will arrive as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India.

Redmi Note 11 series: Specifications

The MIUI ROM under inspection revealed nothing else but we do have enough data to refer to since the phones are already official in China.

Redmi Note 11 series feature an LCD panel, while its two siblings Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ include AMOLED displays. They all run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and have 16MP front cameras.

The Redmi Note 11 gets a 6.6-inch panel, Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, has up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, where the primary sensor is 50MP and the secondary lens an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ feature the same 6.67-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. They both get a triple rear camera setup, where the primary sensor is 108MP followed by 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro gets MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, the Pro+ gets the mightiest Dimensity 1200 SoC. They both feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Redmi Note 11 Pro gets a slightly bigger battery capacity of 5,160mAh and Pro+ model has 4,500mAh.

The exact launch details for the Indian market remain under wraps but should take place some time during the month of November.

