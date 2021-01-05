Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G launched: price in India, specifications and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G has now launched in India, marking its global debut. Among other competitive specifications, it also claims the title for the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera in the country.

With the Mi 10i, Xiaomi continues expanding its flagship Mi series in India in the mid-range segment. The ‘i’ apparently stands for India, as this is a phone exclusive to the market with specific changes and customizations. It is based on the Mi 10T Lite, but with improved specifications. The phone will also be manufactured locally.

Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The biggest talking point of the Xiaomi Mi 10i is the inclusion of a 108MP camera system in this segment, marking the Indian debut of the new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. By stepping down to 0.7μm pixels, the entire module gets 15% smaller and 10% shorter, allowing for a less pronounced camera bump. By default, the 1/1.52-inch sensor produces 12MP images with large 2.1μm pixels via 9-in-1 pixel binning.

It is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera. Shooting modes include long exposures, photo filters, HDR, beautify, sky replacement, Pro mode for photos and videos and more.

On the front of the Xiaomi Mi 10i is a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. With a brightness of 450nits, it is also HDR and HDR10+ compliant, along with Widevine L1 certification. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

At its heart is the new Snapdragon 750G processor with two high-performance Cortex A77 cores at 2.2GHz and six A55 cores. Xiaomi claims that this new architecture can even beat the Snapdragon 765G in some scenarios. That is paired with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It uses the Snapdragon X52 modem to offer 5G connectivity as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, which should be able to refuel it completely in an hour. Other features include IP53 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India

Check out the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G 6+64GB: Rs 20,999 (coming soon) 6GB + 128GB: Rs 21,999 8GB + 128GB: Rs 23,999 Available starting January 7 on AmazonView Deal

In India, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is available in three configurations. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The company also announced a 6+64GB variant which will be sold for Rs 20,999 later. Colour options include Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue and Midnight Black. The first sale is scheduled for January 7on Amazon. in.