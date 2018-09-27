Realme 2 Pro has a dewdrop notch and starts at ₹13,990

After being a subject of various leaks from the past few weeks, Realme finally took wraps off of its newest smartphones. The Realme 2 Pro is an enhanced beast altogether and has a slew of some really cool features which will appeal to the young millennial audience it is targeted at.

Along with the Realme 2 Pro, the company also announced an affordable phone in the form of Realme C1 which is being offered at an introductory price of ₹6,999. One of the striking features about the C1 is that it features a notch design on the front.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD panel which is topped with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection against accidental drops. The LCD panel has a dewdrop styled notch on top which gives the screen a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and covers 90.8% of the area.

The dewdrop notch on the front houses a camera, light & distance sensor along with the earpiece.

The smartphone has a glossy back which is the result of a 15-layer lamination process that the phone has gone under. Also present is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel along with support for face unlock. Realme 2 Pro is thickest at 8.5mm and weighs around 174g.

Under the hood, the Realme 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The SD 660 is also supported by Qualcomm’s Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) which lends some special capabilities to an already powerful SoC. The octa-core Kryo 260 CPU is clocked at 1.95GHz and is backed by Adreno 512 as the graphics renderer.

On the RAM and storage front, the Realme 2 Pro comes in three variants. The basic model features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The next variant gets a bump in the RAM and has 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB storage. The maxed out Realme 2 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 2 pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.

Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup which consists of a primary 16MP rear and a secondary 2MP camera. The primary rear camera is equipped with the Sony IMX398 sensor and has a wide f/1.7 aperture.

Qualcomm’s AIE helps the camera in identifying 16 different scenes and offers the user a set of preset setting for capturing pictures. The wide aperture on the Realme 2 Pro should, on paper, translate into a good low-light performance but we’ll reserve our verdict till we test the phone ourselves.

Remember the dewdrop notch on the front? That tiny housing accommodates a 16MP snapper for selfies and borrows some features from the AI engine such as the ability to recognize 296 different spots in a frame.

Realme 2 Pro draws power from a 3,500mAh battery which should easily last a day on moderate usage. The company promises 16.5 hours of standby time, though the phone does not support fast charging.

Realme C1 specifications

The C1 is the second smartphone to be announced by Realme today. It is an entry-level smartphone which features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display and is covered by a layer of Gorilla Glass. It has a notch design on the front which is a rarity in this budget segment.

The Realme C1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz. This is backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which is expandable by up to 256GB.

Realme C1 runs on ColorOS5.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Even after being so affordable, the C1 also sports twin cameras on the back. There’s a primary 13MP snapper accompanied by a 2MP sensor. The rear cameras support PDAF, portrait mode, AI beautification. The front is home to a 5MP selfie camera which has a f/2.2 aperture and supports face unlock.

The C1 has a large 4,230mAh battery which according to the company will last up to 18 hours on music playback, 15 hours on video viewing, 10+ hours on gaming and 18 hours on internet browsing on a single charge.

Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 Price and availability

Realme 2 Pro comes in three color to choose from- Blue Ocean, Black Sea and Ice Lake. The prices start from ₹13,990 for the 4GB RAM variant followed by ₹15,990 for 6GB RAM and ₹17,990 for the maxed out 8GB RAM variant.

On the other hand, the Realme C1 is priced at ₹6,999.

Both the smartphones goes on sale on Flipkart from October 11 with data offers from Reliance Jio.