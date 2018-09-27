Xiaomi scales up: Swanky new office, flagship store, smart home products, and a Guinness World Record

After breaking sale records with their smartphones, the company yesterday made a whole new record which is now recognised by the Guinness World Records. Xiaomi built the largest light mosaic (logo) in the world which has new entered the records of the prestigious reference book.

Last two days have given the company enough reasons to celebrate, they not just made the world record, but also launched their new office space in Bengaluru, where they also unveiled their COCO (Company-Owned and Company-Operated) Mi Home store with all their latest products and some of the most sought after products that are available in the Chinese market.

Xiaomi is not just a smartphone company anymore

Followed by another event on September 27, Xiaomi once again took the stage to launch an array of smart home devices. The company introduced a new range of smart TVs along with a wide range of ecosystem products. The three TVs, namely--Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch), and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch), come with multiple necessary upgrades like a new version of PatchWall OS based on Android Oreo, support for latest apps, Google Chromecast, Assistant and new content dedicated to India.

Featuring a 55” LED display with a 3840 x 2160 4K HDR panel, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) gets a sleek design, with an ultra-thin 4.9mm profile. It produces vivid images with vibrant colours and comes with a dual 16W stereo speaker setup with DTS-HD surround sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

The Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch) has a 1080p Full HD resolution panel, and the Mi LED TV 4C PRO sports a 32-inch 1366 x 768p HD panel. All models feature the simple 12-button Mi Remote as well.

Aside from the TVs, Xiaomi also expanded their air purifier and Mi Band lineup with the new Mi Air purifier 2S and the Mi Band 3. While these two succeed the existing products, the new Mi Trolley and Mi Home security camera 360 are the latest addition to the company’s product lineup.

The Mi Band 3 gets a 0.78-inch OLED display with improved interface and notifications. It can now display contents from phone’s notification apart from the usual time, date and step count. It is water resistant up to 50 meters, and gets several other features like stopwatch, vibrating alarm function and more.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S gets a redesign, and it features a new OLED screen that displays PM2.5 levels, fan speed, pollution level and more. Apart from that, its new 360-degree cylindrical filter promises to filter the tiniest particles of up to 0.3μm, and sucks in air from every direction ad claims to deliver high air delivery rate of up to 310m³/h and can circulate air for a 21m2 room in just 10 minutes.

Mi Air Purifier 2S can also be remotely controlled using the Mi Home app, Google Assistant and Alexa.

The new member in the league—the Mi Home Security Camera 360 is an IP camera for home surveillance. As the name suggests, the camera covers 360-degree of field, has night vision, motion detection, two-way talk that allows users to speak to the person near the camera from another part of the world using the Mi Home app. It records and plays in 1080P. The Mi Home Security Camera offers two storage options—MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

Another fresh arrival is the Mi Luggage made out of quality polycarbonate material, and the wheels are said to bear noise reduction properties on all types of surfaces. It also boasts of a the specially-designed TSA-approved combination lock.

Price and availability

Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively, and will be available via Amazon.in and Mi.com starting 9th October, 9 PM.

Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) is priced at Rs. 49,999 and will be available starting 12 noon, 10th October via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Mi Band 3 will be available in India starting tomorrow, i.e., 28th September, 12 noon for Rs. 1,999 via Mi.com and Amazon.in.

Mi Air Purifier 2S will be available in India starting tomorrow, i.e., 28th September, 12 noon for Rs. 8,999 via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in.

Mi Home Security Camera 360 will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.in starting midnight, 10th October for Rs. 2,699.

Available in two sizes, Mi Luggage 20 will be available in India at Rs. 2,999, in Red, Grey, and Blue and Mi Luggage 24 at Rs. 4,299 in Grey, and Blue through Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon starting midnight, 10th October.