Realme 2 Pro leak points towards 8GB RAM and a premium design

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme recently sent out invites for a new smartphone launch on September 27. The smartphone in the picture here is the Realme 2 Pro, which is said to rival the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2.

The new entrant seems to having a hard time keeping the details safe as their upcoming phone— Realme 2 Pro—just got leaked. The leaked images spill out specification details and front design of the phone. The picture also reveals the box, which clearly shows the Realme 2 Pro branding.

As per the pictures spotted by Smartprix, the phone is confirmed to have a water drop notch (like Oppo F9) and thin bezels on the sides. The first picture reveals key specifications like 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 660 chipset. The second picture partially shows the ‘about phone’ revealing the Android version 8.1.0.

Expected price

The Realme 2 Pro, if launched at an aggressive price, could possibly become a great alternative for those who want a premium looking handset at or around Rs 15,000. The highlight here is clearly the 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 660 combo, which could make it a good option smartphone gamers.

While there’s no hint about the price, we expect the phone to arrive in two variants—6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. If we look at previously launched Realme phones, they are priced quite aggressively, and close to Xiaomi’s Redmi phones. If the Realme 2 Pro is aimed against the Redmi Note 5 Pro, it could cost around Rs 16,000 for the 8GB variant and Rs 14,000 for the 6GB RAM variant.