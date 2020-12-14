Ravens vs Browns live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football from anywhere

There's no doubt about it, the Browns have had a great season so far - even taking out the Titans with a mammoth second quarter last week. How, then, will they fare in their second head-to-head against the Ravens this season, especially considering the last time Cleveland went up against Baltimore it ended with a 38-6 bloodbath. Find out how to watch NFL Monday Night Football online from anywhere in the world with a Ravens vs Browns live stream here.

Free Ravens vs Browns live stream This Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Full Monday Night Football NFL live stream and TV channel details are below, including a free Monday Night Football live stream in the UK courtesy of Channel 5 - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The Browns certainly haven't been sleeping since that catastrophic loss to the Ravens all the way back at the start of the season. They've since gone on to pull up with a 9-3 record and stand a little taller than Baltimore (7-5) walking into FirstEnergy Stadium this Monday night.

The Browns, then, are two games ahead of Baltimore - a stat sheet that's largely the result of some rough weeks for the birds. In the last four weeks, the Ravens have lost to the Steelers, Titans, and the Patriots and yet despite the Browns themselves taking the Titans down last week they stand up underdogs in tonight's matchup - just.

Bookies currently have just a few points between tonight's teams, though the Ravens are favored on top. Last week's postponed victory against the Cowboys certainly made it seem like Jackson and company has found some of that 2019 magic at the bottom of the kit bag, but a string of offensive missteps over the last few weeks has Baltimore reeling.

It doesn't look like we'll be seeing a repeat of the early-season thrashing today. We're showing you how to find an NFL live stream today, so you can watch Ravens vs Browns online no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch the Ravens vs Browns from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Browns live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Ravens vs Browns - a great option, particularly if you're happy watching on a smartphone or tablet.

FREE Ravens vs Browns live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

Channel 5 will, once again, be providing free coverage of Monday Night Football in the UK. That means you'll just need to tune in at 1am on Tuesday, December 15 to watch the Browns vs Ravens free tonight. You can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service. Plus, you'll also find coverage over on Sky Sports' new NFL channel as well. If you're interested in catching more NFL live streams throughout the remainder of the season, Sky Sports is offering a handful of games every week. However, the best value lies in the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £49.99 getting you every single remaining game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Ravens vs Browns live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

You can watch tonight's Browns vs Ravens game at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, through TSN for English-language coverage and RDS for French-language. However, when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Ravens vs Browns is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free for a month by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial too.

How to watch Ravens vs Browns: live stream NFL in Australia

Australian NFL fans can catch the Ravens vs Browns game through ESPN (via Foxtel) and on Kayo Sports as well. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.15pm AEDT on Tuesday. If you'll be away from the TV at that time, you can also watch through the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access. If you don't currently receive Foxtel as part of your cable package, it's worth noting that Kayo Sports is offering a FREE 14-day trial. That means a free NFL live stream for today, and for the next two weeks. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working well with the service. An alternative for diehard NFL fans is NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).