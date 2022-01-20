Quick - Apple's 2021 iPad is in stock and on sale for $319.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to score a cheap iPad deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's 2021 10.2-inch iPad back in stock and on sale for just $319.98 (was $329) at Amazon. That's the best price you can find right now for the 64GB tablet and just $20 more than the record-low price.



The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and starts with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an impressive all-day battery life.



This specific iPad model has been difficult to find in stock as of late, and while the tablet dropped to $299 two weeks ago, it quickly sold out. Today's iPad deal is for the Space Gray color, which is the only model currently in stock. If today's offer sells, the 10.2-inch iPad is also in stock at Walmart, but you'll be paying a whopping $426.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $319.98 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the 2021 iPad in stock and on sale for just $319. While that's only a $10 discount, it's the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low price. The 10.2-inch iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and the current ship date is between March 7 - 9. Also in stock at Walmart

