Trending

Quick - Apple's 2021 iPad is in stock and on sale for $319.98 at Amazon

By published

Grab this rare iPad deal before it's too late

iPad deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to score a cheap iPad deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's 2021 10.2-inch iPad back in stock and on sale for just $319.98 (was $329) at Amazon. That's the best price you can find right now for the 64GB tablet and just $20 more than the record-low price.

The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and starts with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an impressive all-day battery life.

This specific iPad model has been difficult to find in stock as of late, and while the tablet dropped to $299 two weeks ago, it quickly sold out. Today's iPad deal is for the Space Gray color, which is the only model currently in stock. If today's offer sells, the 10.2-inch iPad is also in stock at Walmart, but you'll be paying a whopping $426.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $319.98 at Amazon
Save $10 - Amazon has the 2021 iPad in stock and on sale for just $319. While that's only a $10 discount, it's the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low price. The 10.2-inch iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and the current ship date is between March 7 - 9.

Also in stock at Walmart

View Deal

More iPad deals

You can see more of the best cheap iPad deals and if you're interested in Amazon devices you can see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals.

You can also look forward to upcoming bargains with our Super Bowl TV deals and our 2022 Presidents' Day sales guide.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
See more Tablets news