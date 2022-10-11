Prime Day memory card deals: save 56% on Switch, Steam Deck or camera storage

Amazon Prime Day has always been a great time to snap up a bargain memory card, whether you need one for your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or mirrorless camera. And the retailer's special October sale is no different, with the bonus Prime Day on October 11-12 serving significant savings on all kinds of cards – we've rounded up all of the best offers in this guide.

For gamers, a high-capacity microSD card is an excellent way to upgrade your portable gaming machine of choice. Switch owners will appreciate the boost to their console's slightly measly internal storage, while on the Steam Deck, a speedy card remains a better and more affordable option for installing an SSD drive.

We've had a good hunt around this October Prime Day's listings to find the best deals and have rounded them all up below – just use the navigation on the left to jump to the right section for you. Amazon usually only discounts one particular card capacity during its sales events, so we've highlighted those below – don't assume that all abilities are equally good value right now.

During the Prime Day event earlier this year, Lexar cards offered excellent value for photographers, but this time it's SanDisk cards that appear to have the best deals. In the US, for example, there's a significant 56% price cut on the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B, which is an ideal choice for the latest mirrorless cameras from the likes of Canon, Nikon, and Panasonic. Looking for more tech deals as good as this? Check out our Prime Day live blog, which is running right now.

We'd recommend picking up some of these memory card deals sooner rather than later, as they traditionally go within a day or while stocks last – we'll be updating this page as the deals change while we cheekily do some memory card shopping ourselves.

Today's best Prime Day memory card deals in the US

Nintendo Switch cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card: $99.99 $43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Get a huge 56% off this 512GB microSD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn't have masses of internal memory, so a sizable card is a handy way to download heaps of games to take on the go. You can't go far wrong with this one – 512GB will likely take your whole gaming library, and SanDisk is a reliable brand.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk microSDXC UHS-1 card (512GB): $129.99 $67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $62 - You don't necessarily need a Nintendo-branded card for your Switch storage, but it's hard to resist some of SanDisk's licensed designs. This Animal Crossing-themed card is particularly nice and has never been cheaper than in this special Prime Day October discount.

Steam Deck cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 1TB SD card: $199.99 $97.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $102 - We've never seen this massive 1TB card dip below the $100 mark before, which makes this Prime Day deal a steal. It's a great choice for your Steam Deck Library thanks to its capacity and claimed 120MB/s transfer and read speeds, which should mean some solid game-load times.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Pro Plus (256GB): $54.99 $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 - This 256GB card has just matched its lowest-ever price, which it hit during Prime Day earlier this year. Samsung's Pro Plus cards are solid alternatives to SanDisk's Ultra series, with this one promising 160MB/s read speeds and 120MB/s write speeds, all back up by a ten-year warranty.

Camera cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card $109.70 $86.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $22 – If you need a card that'll last you all day, while offering solid continuous shooting speeds and 4K video, this 512GB Extreme Pro card is worth snapping up. It serves up very decent 90MB/s shooting speeds and 170MB/s transfer speeds, and has never been cheaper than this.

(opens in new tab) PNY 64GB EliteX-Pro90 UHS-II Card $109.70 $86.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $29 – If you need to unlock UHS-II speeds on your compatible camera, then this card offers great value right now. This 64GB version is capable of extensive burst shooting and speedy image transfers to your computer, while offering a sturdy build that can withstand water splashes or shocks. It's never before dropped to this price either.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B $249.99 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 – Got a relatively new mirrorless camera from Canon, Nikon or Panasonic? You're probably on the hunt for a bargain CFexpress Type B card, and this is it. SanDisk's 128GB card has only once before dropped to this price, and that was for one day only. It promises speedy 1,700MB/s read speeds and 1,400MB/s write speeds, making it ideal for sports shooting or raw 4K video.

Today's best Prime Day memory card deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 400GB SD card: £70.00 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £37 - This deal brings an impressive 48% saving on SanDisk's 400GB card, which promises fast 120MB/s transfer speeds and has never been cheaper than this. That capacity should swallow your entire gaming library, so it's a real set-and-forget option for Switch owners.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk microSDXC UHS-1 card (512GB): £99.99 £66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £21 - It might not quite offer the savings that Amazon claims (this card has most recently been on sale for £99.99, rather than the £160.99 listed), but this is still an excellent deal for this Nintendo-licensed card. The price matches its previous Prime Day low and the card promises speedy 100MB/s transfer speeds.

Steam Deck cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme UHS-I (256GB): £36.99 £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - If your Steam Deck collection mainly consists of smaller indie titles, this 54% discount on SanDisk's 128GB card makes it a great buy. The 256GB version of this card currently costs 3.5x as much and you get 160MB/s read speeds for fast game-load times.

(opens in new tab) Lexar Play UHS-I (512GB): £62.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £18 - It look like more of a Nintendo Switch card, but there's no reason why this Lexar option won't do a fine job of looking after your large Steam games library, too. This 512GB model has only been this cheap once before and it offers very solid read speeds of up to 150MB/s.

Camera cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card £42.99 £23.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – A hefty 45% price cut takes this 128GB card down to an impressively low price. It's a real steal for anyone who needs a mid-range card for their mirrorless camera, thanks to its 90MB/s write speeds and 170MB/s read speeds.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHS-II Card: £201.99 £159.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £43 – If you need a super-high ceiling on the performance of your SD card, this deal is a worthy investment. Whether you're shooting 8K video or intensive bursts, its 260MB/s write speeds and 300MB/s write speeds will have you covered. We've only once seen this card briefly drop below this price before.

More SD card deals

