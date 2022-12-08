Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2 finally has a release date

Audio player loading…

It's official: Shadow and Bone season 2 is officially launching on Netflix on March 16 2023.

As announced by Netflix on the streamer's social media channels on December 8, the hit fantasy series will return to our screens in the not-too-distant future. Like its predecessor, Shadow and Bone season 2 comprises eight episodes, all of which will be released on launch day.

Check out the official announcement in the tweet below, which also contains some first-look images:

Shadow and Bone returns March 16!Here's your first look at Season 2:

We'd previously learned that Shadow and Bone season 2 would arrive sometime in 2023, and now we know when one of the best Netflix shows will grace us with its presence again. And given how much we enjoyed Shadow and Bone's first season – read our Shadow and Bone review for more – we're certainly looking forward to it.

In a press release, Netflix also revealed the official synopsis for season 2: "Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin.

"But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.

"Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures – and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything."

SHADOW AND BONESeason 2March 16

Shadow and Bone's second season will see key cast members, including Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), and Archie Renaux (Mal Oretsov), return. That trio are joined by other series regulars Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Calahan Skogman (Matthias), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), and Zoe Wanamaker (Baghra).

Additionally, four new supporting characters will show up in season 2. Patrick Gibson (Tolkien, The OA), Jack Wolfe (The Witcher), Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), and Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) will portray fan-favorite characters Nikolai Lantsov, Wylan Hendriks, Tolya Yul-Battar, and Tamar Kir-Battar.

Like the show's first season, Shadow and Bone season 2 has been written by Eric Heisserer, and will adapt multiple novels from Leigh Bardugo's fantasy book series.

