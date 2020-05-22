Powerbeats Pro deals return to $199 sales price at Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats Pro are back in headlines this weekend, as leaked images of four new color variants make their way to the web. However, there's another reason we're talking about the fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds right now. Powerbeats Pro deals are seeing a return to the $199 sales price they previously held earlier in the year, so if you missed your chance to grab a pair of Beats' latest buds for less, you've got another shot.

The Powerbeats Pro were released in May 2019, as a fitness-focused alternative to the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Offering a handy ear-hook design, these comfortable, well-fitting buds bring excellent sound quality to your workout, with easy iOS pairing thanks to the H1 chip.

As we head into the Memorial Day sales wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones are seeing some fantastic savings right now. If these Powerbeats Pro deals aren't for you, why not check out the best Beats headphones deals and sales available right now.

Not in the US? You'll find more Powerbeats Pro deals available in your country further down the page.

Beats Powerbeats Pro deals

This Powerbeats Pro sales price was last seen earlier this year, and these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds were snapped up at that price. Now they're back in the spotlight, and alongside a rumored four new colors, the original black model can be found with the same $50 discount at Best Buy.

If you're after something a little cheaper the older Powerbeats 3 are up for just $89.99 at Best Buy this weekend. These are on their way out now, so this is the lowest we're expecting to see them go.

