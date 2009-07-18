Next iPod headphones may store user data

Future headphones could hold information about the players they're used with

As Apple's wild and wacky patent applications go, the latest to surface is neither too outlandish nor is likely to remain just on paper forever.

The company's US application describes embedding flash memory in headphones to enable them to store user-specific data and transfer it from one music player to another.

Easier upgrading

That might include anything from preferred settings when using an iPod or iPhone – equalizer and various options, for example – to iTunes store passwords. Clearly, such a move would appeal to anyone upgrading their iPod.

The 'Data store and enhanced features for headset of portable media device' technology also includes a way to control audio playback with gestures such as sliding a finger across a hands-free microphone.

Via Unwired View