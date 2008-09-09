Roberts eco-friendly, long-life DAB radios

The problem with portable DAB radios is that the battery life can be pretty poor, so while it's a nice idea to loaf around picnicking in the park with your radio keeping you entertained or informed of the cricket score, it doesn't always last long.

Roberts is making a concerted effort to address this problem for DAB listeners on-the-go, launching four new portables this week that it claims "offer unbeatable battery life."

Roberts' new ecologic range is also pegged as being "not only kind to the planet but will save battery buying too!"

The ecologic 1 features a built-in battery charger that conveniently recharges the radio's batteries when plugged into a power socket. Features-wise, the radio packs in the standard 10 station pre-sets, automatic clock and idiot-proof up and down tuning buttons all for a bargainous £49.99.

Slimmer, happier, longer-lasting

The ecologic 2 also packs a built-in battery charger and is touted by Roberts as the "slimmest, most compact model on the market" available now at £59.99 in black or white.

At the top end of the range the ecologic 3 claims to offer 120 hours battery life for £69.99, while the Gemini 21 offers an awesome 150 hours of battery life, or "five times that of your average DAB radio" according to Roberts and costs £79.99.

If you are yet to invest in a decent DAB portable and are not saving your pennies to buy up an internet radio later this year then head over to Roberts' site to find out more about your nearest stockist.