iLuv launches DVD/iPod combo drive

If you were looking for a combo DVD and iPod player, then the new iLuv i1255 may well be just for you.

iLuv is marketing the i1255, as a 'desktop' DVD and iPod player, ideal for watching video content from your iPod on your telly.

Music and video player

The awkwardly-name il255's DVD player also boasts 5.1-channel surround and, as you would expect, the option to play your music from CDs, MP3 CDs or your iPod.

Most impressively, video output from an iPod gets an on-screen interface so you can navigate your iPod videos from the telly.

iPod compatibility

iLuv confirms that the i1255 works with the iPod touch, iPod classic, third-generation iPod nano, and fifth-generation iPod with video.

The unit is available online now for a mere $150.