TechRadar Tip Off: Save $229.97 on a Canon EOS Rebel SL1 bundle

Shopping around for a DSLR that isn't too bulky or heavy? Or maybe a smaller camera to add to your collection?

Well, good news for photographers and photo-enthusiasts - you can pick up the Canon EOS Rebel SL1 Digital SLR, the world's smallest and lightest DSLR, for the low price of $599.99 - $229.97 off the initial sales price.

You may find a few lower prices on other sites, but this deal comes bundled with a carrying case, a LensPen lens cleaning pen and a 16GB SanDisk SD card so you'll get a bit more bang for your buck.

Small camera, superb quality, great price

The sensor in the Rebel SL1 is a hybrid CMOS AF II sensor - the second generation of the type of sensor which was found in the Canon EOS Rebel T4i and Canon EOS M.

Meaning this camera is right in between the T4i and EOS M, and quite capable of producing high-quality images.

If you still aren't sure this little shooter can live up to its predecessors, here are a few images from our review to convince you:

The Canon EOS Rebel SL1 was originally priced at $829 and was a major deal breaker. Thankfully, you can now pick up the camera (and those little extras) for only $599.99 and start snapping away.