Leica 'unlikely' to introduce new CSC at Photokina?

Leica has said that it doesn't have a timeframe for producing a compact system camera, despite strong rumours that one will be making an appearance at Photokina 2012 in September.

It comes after an event in Berlin yesterday, where the Leica M Monochrom, a digital rangefinder camera equipped with a black and white only sensor, was announced among other products.

Speaking to the BJP and other journalists at the event, Dr Andreas Kaufman from Leica said "We can't produce enough of what we already have."

Elaborating further, Leica's CEO, Alfred Schopf explained that it was looking into other variations of compact system cameras, having previously suggested that an APS-C sensor could be a possibility. The M9, and M Monochrom use a full-frame sensor.

For the moment, it's not certain what, if anything, Leica will launch at the bi-annual photography trade show, but the company is thought to be taking an entire hall at the event - so it seems somewhat likely that something exciting will be happening.

As well as the M Monochrom, Leica also revealed the X2, its premium, fixed-lens compact camera and a new V-Lux 40, a superzoom compact camera. Special editions of the M9-P, produced in partnership with Hermes were launched with price tags of £18,000 and £36,000.

Last year, Leica spoke of its desire to increase its market share to around 1% of the global market.

Stay tuned for more news on Leica announcements and products.

