Canon's new G7 X Mark II pocket camera can focus like a human

On top of announcing a new EOS 80D mid-range DSLR, Canon has also introduced the PowerShot G7 X Mark II, a pocketable and powerful premium compact camera to compete with the Sony RX100 Mark IV and Fujifilm X70.

Though it replaces the original G7 X, it comes sporting a very similar 20.1MP, 1-inch sensor and 35mm equivalent 24-100mm f1.8-2.8 zoom lens. The real feature existing users will want to pay attention to is the new Digic 7 image processor.

The G7 X II brings a new processing engine for smarter autofocus and reduced noise, as well as an improved screen tilt range.

It's the first camera to features Canon's new processing engine, and Digic 7 introduces some significantly enhanced tracking autofocus. Users can now identify and track moving objects whether it be a ball, an excited dog or people based on their face.

Canon also leverages the added processing power for the Digic 7 engine to improve noise reduction in JPEG images. The Japanese camera company claims photographers will be able to shoot images at ISO 1,600 and expect an image quality to appear as though it was taken at ISO 800. A Canon spokesperson also boasted that users should be comfortable shooting up to ISO 3,200 and the camera supports a maximum ISO speed of 25,600.

The Digic 7 engine also powers a new auto lighting optimizer, which automatically evens out the tonal curve to bring down highlights and recover details lost in dark shadows.

Externally, the camera's 3-inch, 1,040k dot touchscreen now flips down to a 45 degree angle on top of its original ability to flip completely upwards to an 180 degree angle. Canon has also given the G7 X Mark II a few more new features including NFC, in-camera RAW image conversion and an added front switch that chances the control ring from clicky to smooth motion.

The Canon G7 X Mark II will be available later this May for $699 (about £484, AU$980).

Packing light

If you're in the market for a new travel zoom camera, Canon also has you covered with the Canon PowerShot SX720 HS.

Once again the camera comes packing a 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, but Canon has increased the camera's zoom range. Whereas the SX710 HS was a 30x zoom camera, the SX720 HS goes up to 40x with an 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-960mm.

The new model also introduces USB charging for shooters on the go and an added Wi-Fi button as well as NFC for easy media sharing. As ever, the SX720 HS can record 1080p Full HD movies at 60, 30 and 24 fps.

The Canon SX720 HS will begin shipping in March for $379 (about £265, AU$534).

