Windows Phone 8.1 Denim update arriving to all Lumias in January

Update: Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows Phone Denim update will begin to roll out for all Lumia devices in early January 2015.

The update will continue to arrive in smaller waves for select devices before then, and its wider release is dependent on "partner testing and approvals," Microsoft's Adam Fraser wrote in a Lumia blog post.

The update brings new camera features like "moment capture," a 24fps 4K capture mode that saves individual frames as photos, and "rich capture," which puts advanced settings on autopilot - among other improvements.

Original story follows…

If you've got a Windows Phone and are waiting for the latest update, known as Denim, then it looks like you might have to wait a little bit longer.

UK mobile operator O2 was forced to explain to its customers why Lumia handsets have not yet been updated, although some handsets like the Lumia 930 have received the update.

According to O2, this is because Microsoft has yet to release the update to network carriers.

What's new?

O2 promises that as soon as Microsoft releases the update to carriers, it will begin pushing the update to its customers' devices. Because the carriers will need to test and approve the update before sending it to their customers, most people won't see it until early 2015.

The Denim update will be worth upgrading to as it brings a number of new features to Windows Phone including a passive-listening Cortana (Microsoft's Siri-like virtual assistant), 4K video and more.

