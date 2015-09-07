Ubisoft's theme park: 8 rides we'd love to see
Ubisoft has announced plans to open a theme park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2020. Unlike Nintendo, it's not just a land, this is a full blown theme park based around the franchises at one of the world's biggest game studios.
We know the company has 10,000 square meters to play with and there'll be feature rides, shows and "other attractions" based on Ubisoft franchises – but so far there's no word on the exact game titles themselves.
But they don't need to worry about that – we've come up with all the ideas ourselves.
Here's some of the rides we'd love to see and be riding at Ubisoft's very own theme park at the end of the decade.
Far Cry Blood Dragon shoot 'em up
As much as we loved Far Cry 4, the ride has to be all about Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. You sit down in your Jeep to be thrown forward in time to the year 2007 as '80s music blares out of the speakers in your cart and you're thrust a machine gun.
You then enter the world of advanced humans, robotic T-Rex's and VHS tapes before having to shoot everything in sight. Prepare to get wet on the way around and whoever gets the top score of the day manages to walk away with their very own Cyborg Power arm.
Just Dance: The Ride
One Direction are looking for a new member after Zayne parted ways with the group (#NeverForget), and this is your chance to fill the void.
Dance your way through 1D's hits in your limousine, bust moves in front of adoring audiences at packed venues and strike poses for the paparazzi who could be round any corner!
Do you have what it takes to become the fifth member of One Direction? All you need to do is just dance.
Prince of Persia fairground ride
As it would be difficult and eye-wincing to try and re-create the Parkour elements of the game in 3D, this is a more back to basics ride.
It features feats of strength and dexterity akin to Duct Hunt and Whack-a-Mole in little games areas situated around a larger area. To traverse to the next game area, players take a walk, run or leap around a soft play walkway, with wobbly-feel wooden walkway over a cavern, lantern swing avoidance path and other forms of assault course to get to the next test of strength.
Winner gets a Jake Gyllenhaal "Look I have Abs" t-shirt and a fake plastic scimitar.
Watch Dogs ctOS controller simulator
Forget Aiden Pierce, we all know how playing as that miserable git worked out… the Watch Dogs ride would allow you to play as the real hero of the story - Stephen.
Stephen, Steve to his mates, works in ctOS HQ and has to clean up after all Pierce's antics. The ride invites you into his desk, let's you sit where Stephen once sat and look out over the city chasing down Pierce and his comrades.
Send your minions to sort out the traffic light accidents, fix the broken roads and reimburse all those poor people who have had their bank account hacked. We salute you, Stephen.
Assassin's Creed Leap of Faith rollercoaster
Welcome to the world's longest rollercoaster - we're going to need it to make it all the way from the time of the Crusades to the modern day. You enter the coaster with Altair's first ever leap of faith before flowing down through history.
Zoom through Renaissance Italy and the American Revolution, making it to the crow's nest upon the Jackdaw before diving off and surfacing in Paris in 1776. You'll then jump across the pond to Victorian England.
The only problem is keeping this ride up to date – hopefully we can add in some World War 2 and Feudal Japan sections before it opens for business.
CSI rollercoaster
Rather like a spooky hall of mirrors/London Dungeons, this ride takes you through the franchise's most famous cases. Each breakdown of the case requires you to vote on the evidence and outcome using keypads built into the carts. Kinda like a digital 'who wants to be a millionaire'. If the audience vote outcome is incorrect, another victim dies or your cart suddenly finds itself in 'jeopardy'.
We can picture it now: over in one room Grissom stands looking at maggots through a microscope, talking to Dr Robbins about what he found in the autopsy. Whilst in another Sara and Warrick argue over their conclusions for the case files.
All visuals from the game episodes are projected into the ride area as holographic images, a nod to the high-tech look of the show.
The ride fuses the story progressions and glossy visuals of the TV show with the point and click element of the games giving users interactivity as well as their favourite characters.
Ubiboft Collect-a-thon playground
Enter a scaled down map filled with hundreds of icons, pointing out collectables, side quests and more. Feel joy turn to self disgust as you run to pick up your 400th icon, only to realise that you're not really having fun, and all these collectables don't really mean anything anyway.
Watch out for some collectables which are booby trapped with messages telling you you need to download an app to collect them! Leave this attraction feeling tired, emotional, and empty inside.
Chessmaster: the world in your hands
The world is in danger. Aliens are on the brink of attacking and unless they're beaten in their favourite pastime, our planet will fall under their control for ever.
The pastime, you ask? It's chess.
Battle your way through 18 gruelling rounds of chess in a ride critics are calling "depressingly close to reality", "ball-achingly tedious" and "the worst thing since sliced bread."
You better know your Pawn from your Rook, the world is depending on you. Start the clock...