Ubisoft's theme park: 8 rides we'd love to see

Ubisoft has announced plans to open a theme park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2020. Unlike Nintendo, it's not just a land, this is a full blown theme park based around the franchises at one of the world's biggest game studios.

We know the company has 10,000 square meters to play with and there'll be feature rides, shows and "other attractions" based on Ubisoft franchises – but so far there's no word on the exact game titles themselves.

But they don't need to worry about that – we've come up with all the ideas ourselves.

Here's some of the rides we'd love to see and be riding at Ubisoft's very own theme park at the end of the decade.