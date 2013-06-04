Three's network goes weak at the knees, but it's still standing

UK network Three has been having some rather serious issues overnight and this morning, with many users unable to make use of the carrier's data network.

Its technicians are beavering away behind the scenes however and the latest from Three (via its Twitter channel) is: "We're happy to say internet access in London is up & running & the whole network should be back to normal this afternoon."

The problem started last night, with the support channel Tweeting: "We're having some issues with our data network this morning. It's being worked on as a priority, sorry for any inconvenience."

We've contacted the network for more information and we'll update this article when we hear back.

Developing...

More blips!

If you're lost without your mobile why not take a few minutes to check out some more of our brilliant blips?