The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is definitely not headed to US Cellular

Update: US Cellular has confirmed with TechRadar that it won't be carrying the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge after all.

Original story follows…

The US Federal Communications Commission fears no man or device maker and never has a qualm over leaking new and unannounced gadgets.

It appears the latest victim of this flippant attitude is US Cellular, whose plot to carry the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge may have been revealed ahead of any official announcement.

US Cellular said in September that it was "looking forward" to carrying the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, but the carrier failed to mention the Note Edge.

Now an FCC filing has listed the curved-edge phablet with LTE capabilities compatible with US Cellular's bands (and AT&T's, though we already knew about that).

Life on the Edge

If US Cellular is planning to carry the Note Edge, it's remained surprisingly tight-lipped about it.

When Samsung announced the curved phone carriers including T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T all said they'd release it this fall, but US Cellular only mentioned the Note 4 at the time.

Later in the month, though, a Samsung executive revealed that the Note Edge is being treated as more of a "limited edition concept" than a flagship, casting doubt on how wide a release it will see.

We've asked US Cellular to clarify whether it will carry the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, and we'll update here if we get official confirmation one way or the other.

Via G For Games