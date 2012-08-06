Samsung offering up to $300 to switch to Galaxy S3

Samsung is looking to extend its grasp on the current mobile market by offering up to $300 to anyone who trades in their current phone, and switches to one of Samsung's smartphones.

The Samsung Upgrade program is a new incentive from the Korean manufacturer of phones such as the Galaxy S3, which is available on almost all US carriers, to draw new customers to the company's diverse line-up of smartphones.

According to the latest sales numbers, Samsung outshipped Apple's iPhone by a nearly 2-to-1 margin from April to June.

Though that margin may not seem so great, Samsung's reported 52 million cellphones shipped during that three month span dwarfs that of Apple's 26 million.

Which phones will get you the most $?

Getting a quote is completely free, and nearly every phone currently in use qualifies for the program. However, only one phone is worth the full $300 advertised in the deal.

The only phone that will get you the full $300 is the 64GB AT&T iPhone 4S. Identical phones from Verizon and Sprint (utilizing CDMA) are worth $250.

RIM's BlackBerry Bold 9900 will net you $150 from both Verizon and AT&T should you wish to trade it in.

Meanwhile, HTC's One X on AT&T's service is worth $175 when trading towards a new Samsung smartphone.

Both Motorola's Droid Razr Maxx and Samsung's Galaxy Note will earn you $200 if you decide to take Samsung up on their offer..

There's no telling how long this program will last, but if you've been holding out upgrading to a newer model smartphone, Samsung's deal is pretty enticing.

