Samsung announces two WP7 Mango phones

Samsung has finally shown off the first in its Windows Phone 7 Mango range with the launch of the Samsung Focus S and the Samsung Focus Flash - plus promising the WP7.5 update for older phones 'this fall'.

The Focus S follows the same design language of many other devices we're seeing at the moment, with a huge Super AMOLED 4.3-inch screen and 1.4GHz processor - all in a package 8.55mm thin.

It's also got an 8MP camera on the rear and a 1.3MP sensor on the front for video calling, and runs Windows Phone 7.5 (or Windows Phone Mango to those that have been following the story).

Flash...BOOM....aaaaAAAaaah

It's joined by a more pocket-friendly (both in the size and budget stakes) by the Samsung Focus Flash - although the name actually tells us very little.

It's got a 3.7-inch Super AMOLED screen (no mention of Plus here, so it must be the same tech as used on Samsung Galaxy S) and the same 1.4GHz processor.

In addition, we've got a 5MP camera plus an un-specced front facing camera - we assume something like VGA if the press release can't bring itself to define the spec.

Both phones are coming 'in the fourth quarter' with the aforementioned update on the horizon too for older phones - we can assume the same treatment will be given to UK phones too.