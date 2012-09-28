Quartet of Galaxy devices coming to AT&T's 4G LTE network

AT&T announced a boost to its 4G LTE lineup Friday with four new Samsung Galaxy offerings that will join the carrier's roster later this year.

First up is the Galaxy Note 2, Samsung's latest "phablet" handset with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display, a 1.6GHz Exynos processor, and the Note's signature S-Pen stylus.

It'll be joined by two new Android smartphones, the Galaxy Rugby Pro and Galaxy Express.

The Galaxy Rugby Pro is a rugged new 4-inch handset built to military specifications to be water, shock, and dust proof.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Express is a new 4.5-inch Android handset sporting a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and a 2000mAh battery for longer talk time.

Four Galaxies for AT&T

Rounding out the Galaxy mobile devices is the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 tablet. While the original Tab 10.1 is still under a sales ban in the U.S., its successor will arrive with AT&T as a 10.1-inch 4G LTE tablet to fill the void.

While AT&T announced that the four Android devices will arrive with the carrier, it neglected to mention a date or price for any member of the quartet.

The closest to a release date we have is Samsung's recent announcement that the Galaxy Note 2 will arrive in mid-November, with rival carrier Sprint listing the 16GB Note 2 for $199.99 with a $100 mail-in rebate.

The lack of release dates is strangest for the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, which has already hit the market with many retailers.

AT&T was only able to commit to a release "in the coming months" for the tablet, along with the three smartphones, at its own stores.

Via AT&T