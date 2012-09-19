Samsung confirms US carriers for November Galaxy Note 2 release

Samsung confirmed launch details for the Galaxy Note 2 Wednesday, including the carriers it will call home.

The Korean manufacturer announced that customers can expect the Galaxy Note 2 in mid-November on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

U.S. Cellular got ahead of the game though, announcing in a separate press release that it will begin selling the Note 2 in late October.

The carrier will offer a 16GB Galaxy Note 2 in titanium gray for $299.99 to pre-order customers, and that same $299.99 price after a $100 mail-in rebate once the smartphone arrives in stores.

Sprint confirmed it will also have the 16GB model in both white and gray, but the carrier is reportedly waiting to confirm its price and exact date until a later time.

AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile will also make individual announcements as mid-November draws closer.

The phablet's big day

The confirmed companies don't come as much of a surprise, with leaked screenshots of the Galaxy Note 2 running on all five wireless carriers surfacing earlier this month.

With its large 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note 2 is often referred to as a "phablet" for its tablet-like size.

Samsung packed some impressive hardware in its jumbo chassis, most notably with a 1.6GHz Exynos processor along with 2GB of RAM, Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, and a shell that is actually thinner than the original Galaxy Note at a slim 9.4millimeters.

It also comes with the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, an eight-megapixel camera, and NFC connectivity.

The 16GB Galaxy Note 2 is nearly $300, and the Android handset will also be available in 32GB and 64GB flavors when it launches in late October and mid-November.

Via CNET