Galaxy Note 2 confirmed for Verizon and major US carriers

Samsung's second generation Galaxy Note 2 will find its home with several carriers, including Verizon and US Cellular.

Site BriefMobile obtained screenshots from an anonymous but trusted source showing the Galaxy Note 2 running on Verizon's 4G LTE network.

The Verizon phone will reportedly be identical to the international model, with the addition of Verizon logos all over, including on the home button.

The same source also provided evidence that the Galaxy Note 2 is coming to US Cellular, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Bell, making Samsung's latest device available through most of the major carriers in North America.

Each carrier will obviously lack the Verizon branding on their own respective models, with reports indicating that they could forgo carrier branding altogether.

Samsung going big with the phablet

Last year's Galaxy Note launched as an AT&T exclusive handset, but it seems Samsung's confidence in the device is on the rise, casting a much wider net to bring in an audience for the tablet-like smartphone.

What's more, Samsung didn't skimp on hardware for the Galaxy Note 2. The phablet packs a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 1.6GHz Exynos processor, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, and measures thinner than its predecessor at a slim 9.4mm.

It also comes with the Note's signature S-Pen stylus, an eight-megapixel camera, and NFC connectivity.

The Galaxy Note 2 will come in 16, 32, and 64GB options, but we'll have to wait until the official announcement for their pricing details.

Via BriefMobile (1), (2)