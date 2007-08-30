SanDisk world first 8GB mobile memory card

Sony Ericsson mobile owners looking to boost their phone's music storage to iPhone capacity will be pleased to hear that SanDisk has launched the first ever 8GB Memory Stick Micro (M2) memory card.

The 8GB Memory Stick Micro memory card will work with a wide range of the latest memory card-supporting Sony Ericsson mobile phones. It's one of a range of new products announced by SanDisk at the IFA fair in Berlin today. SanDisk has also introduced two new Ultra II cards, an 8GB Memory Stick PRO Duo card and a 4GB SDHC Plus card, offering fast read and write speeds of 10MB per second.

SanDisk confirmed the release of a new 8GB Cruzer Micro USB flash drive as well - that's double the previous largest capacity. And it introduced a Multi Card ExpressCard Adapter memory card reader for notebook computers.

The SanDisk 8GB Memeory Stick Micro card will be available in the fourth quarter of 2007, with prices still to be confirmed. The 4GB SanDisk Ultra II SDHC Plus card will go on sale in October priced at $79.99 (£40), as will the 8GB SanDisk Ultra II memory Stick PRO Duo card, at $159.99 (£80).

The 8GB Cruzer Micro USB flash drive is expected to go on sale in September at $129.99 (£65), while the Multi Card ExpressCard Adapter will be released in September, priced at $29.99 (£15).